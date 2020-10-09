Poseidon Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Poseidon Network token can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $85.28 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00204875 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000883 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork.



Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

