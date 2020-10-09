Prometeus Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $20.44 million and $1.00 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00026900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00256614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01518207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156354 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus' official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus' official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

