PTON Trading Up 40.8% Over Last Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, PTON has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. PTON has a total market cap of $217,539.14 and approximately $48.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

