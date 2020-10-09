Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $234,856.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000897 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00027588 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00021032 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,294,661 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.