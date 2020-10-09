Rapids (RPD) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Rapids has a total market cap of $865,359.35 and $2,354.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00256614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01518207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156354 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

