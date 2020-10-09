Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 175.5% Higher Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 175.5% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.31 million and $333,570.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00255735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.01517433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00156123 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,192,870,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

