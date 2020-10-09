Revain (REV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $436,347.00

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, OKEx and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $120.23 million and approximately $436,347.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00256704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.01518691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00156023 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx, Kuna, BitFlip, Kucoin, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Mercatox, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.