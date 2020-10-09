Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Insider Buys A$49,523.25 in Stock

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) insider Megan Clark acquired 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$94.33 ($67.38) per share, with a total value of A$49,523.25 ($35,373.75).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is A$89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $2.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

