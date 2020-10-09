Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0406 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $20.66 million and $219,190.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

