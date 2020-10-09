Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $394.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 50.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $394.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 68.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00023831 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002757 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 161,502,473 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

