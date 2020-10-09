Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 100,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,756,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,293,620.92.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,170.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$15,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$32,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$33,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 150,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.76 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,550.00.

Nighthawk Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.26. The company had a trading volume of 135,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,624. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$2.90.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

