Robert Thomas Purchases 30,000 Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) insider Robert Thomas purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,540.00 ($32,528.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.04.

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

