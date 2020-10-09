Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

SC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 39,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,848,433,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,315,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385,747 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,116,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,739,000 after buying an additional 2,587,386 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,642,000 after buying an additional 3,356,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,524 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

