Sharder (SS) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $77,409.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sharder token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.85 or 0.04958417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.