SingularDTV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $153,476.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $153,476.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.47 or 0.04948756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00056927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.