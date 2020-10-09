SnowGem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $153,136.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $970,689.44 and $153,136.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002204 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 29,046,600 coins and its circulating supply is 28,969,508 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

