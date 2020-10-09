Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.70 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.85 or 0.04958417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

