Starbase (STAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,847.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Starbase has a market cap of $248,668.79 and approximately $3,847.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.98 or 0.04943233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

