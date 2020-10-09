STRAKS Achieves Market Cap of $13,175.84 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. STRAKS has a market cap of $13,175.84 and approximately $6.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,044.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.14 or 0.03288003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.24 or 0.02139054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00431190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.01059456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00587142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047525 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

