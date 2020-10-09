StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $184,773.84 and $53.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,124,153,065 coins and its circulating supply is 16,710,958,711 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24, STEX, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

