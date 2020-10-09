Swarm (SWM) Trading Up 45.6% This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $53,240.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00255901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00092389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.01519108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156677 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

