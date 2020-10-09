SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital cut its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,260 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Wolfe Research began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.13. 121,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,633. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

