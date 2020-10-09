Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) Director Acquires C$69,375.00 in Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) Director Harold James (Jim) Megann purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$953,675.

Torrent Capital stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,620. Torrent Capital Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company, focuses on investments in private and public company securities. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

