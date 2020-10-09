Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,642 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,094% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AT shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 185,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Atlantic Power has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

