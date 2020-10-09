Traders Purchase Large Volume of PBF Energy Call Options (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 33,056 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,271% compared to the average volume of 1,394 call options.

PBF traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 220,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,906. The firm has a market cap of $782.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.