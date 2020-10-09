TransferCoin (TX) Trading Down 24% This Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 76.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $153,032.04 and $268.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.