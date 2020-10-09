Travala.com (AVA) Market Capitalization Hits $23.90 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00005117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00255735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.01517433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00156123 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,228,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,283,377 tokens. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

