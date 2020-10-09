Trevor Croker Sells 9,365 Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) insider Trevor Croker sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$29.82 ($21.30), for a total transaction of A$279,264.30 ($199,474.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$25.98.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

