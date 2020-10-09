TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.85 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. 140166 decreased their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.22. 442,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,808,459. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.02. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.