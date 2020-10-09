U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 359,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

