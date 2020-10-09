Ubiq Reaches Market Cap of $6.69 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $6,146.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

