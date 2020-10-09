Unobtanium (UNO) Market Cap Hits $11.20 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $55.21 or 0.00499848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Unobtanium has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $3,864.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,045.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.13 or 0.02137890 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,834 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

