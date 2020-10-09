Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Tops $58.65 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $58.65 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.95 or 0.04961354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00057003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

