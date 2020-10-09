Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.60 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $71.64 million and $3.60 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001334 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003969 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000643 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

