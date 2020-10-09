Viacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.02 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00431190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,283 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

