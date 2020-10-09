Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 12.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Visa by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $394.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

