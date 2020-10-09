Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI.AX) (ASX:VTI) Insider Purchases A$39,454.96 in Stock

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI.AX) (ASX:VTI) insider Stephen Snowdy bought 1,160,440 shares of Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,454.96 ($28,182.11).

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI.AX) Company Profile

Visioneering Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of contact lenses. The company offers NaturalVue, a contact lense for adults with presbyopia and children with myopia. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

