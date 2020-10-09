Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $807.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001276 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,817,649 coins and its circulating supply is 195,438,035 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.