Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.90. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

