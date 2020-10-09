Waves Enterprise Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $130,540.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $130,540.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00256614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01518207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156354 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,647 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

