WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$5,000,353.82 in Stock

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 190,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$26.18 ($18.70), for a total value of A$5,000,353.82 ($3,571,681.30).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Richard White sold 191,503 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$26.11 ($18.65), for a total value of A$5,000,143.33 ($3,571,530.95).

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Richard White sold 171,681 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$26.75 ($19.11), for a total value of A$4,592,466.75 ($3,280,333.39).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Richard White sold 165,094 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.81 ($19.86), for a total value of A$4,591,264.14 ($3,279,474.39).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Richard White sold 163,145 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.15 ($20.11), for a total value of A$4,592,531.75 ($3,280,379.82).

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Richard White sold 175,511 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.49 ($20.35), for a total value of A$5,000,308.39 ($3,571,648.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$19.73.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.96%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

