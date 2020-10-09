XIO (XIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $332,324.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. XIO has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $332,324.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One XIO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000071 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002343 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001163 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008909 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,541,533 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx. The official website for XIO is xio.network.

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.