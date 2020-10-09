Ycash Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $119,581.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00586974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00073211 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00049211 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000730 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,045,362 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

