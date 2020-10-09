Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.47. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.38. 154,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

