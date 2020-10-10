$0.02 EPS Expected for Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Blackrock Capital Investment’s earnings. Blackrock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackrock Capital Investment.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 133.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackrock Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

In other news, CEO James Keenan acquired 24,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $64,282.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 262,479 shares in the company, valued at $700,818.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 703,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.5% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 57.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 73.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 156,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackrock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,651. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $186.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.59. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.