-$0.38 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Cutera reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 353.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

CUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

CUTR stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 96,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,548. The company has a market cap of $350.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $890,558.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,998. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 339.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cutera by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cutera by 25.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

