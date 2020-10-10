$0.50 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. UDR reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Capital One Financial cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

UDR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $35.47. 1,325,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,651. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

