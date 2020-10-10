$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Saul Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of BFS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $643.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Saul Centers by 46.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 69.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

