0x Price Tops $0.39 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. 0x has a total market cap of $292.29 million and approximately $35.31 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, OKEx, Bilaxy and C2CX. In the last week, 0x has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00248636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01519306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00156221 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, WazirX, Binance, Coinone, BitBay, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, OKEx, Vebitcoin, AirSwap, Iquant, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Bilaxy, Zebpay, Gatecoin, CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Independent Reserve, Bithumb, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Liqui, C2CX, FCoin, Fatbtc, BitMart, Hotbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, Huobi, Upbit, Ethfinex, ABCC, Koinex, Crex24, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

