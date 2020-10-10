0xBitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $580,129.63 and approximately $1.69 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.01 or 0.05052630 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030989 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

